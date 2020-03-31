In Belgium, set a sad record. Here, as reported by Reuters, from the coronavirus died 12-year-old girl. Thus she became the youngest victim COVID-19 in Europe. Virologist Andre Emmanuel said at a press conference that this is a rare case — it is believed that children are less susceptible to the disease. However, this difficult emotional time is extremely frustrated doctors and scientists, since we are talking about the baby.

The girl, who before infection had no serious illnesses, became ill after her for three days had a high temperature.

In Belgium, a total of 705 people died from the coronavirus.

European centre for disease prevention and control of diseases, reports about the deaths of patients in the age group of 10 to 19 years in Spain, but gives no details.

