From the coronavirus died a famous jazz musician Manu of Dibango

In France at the age of 86 from complications caused by a coronavirus, has died, world-famous jazz saxophonist Manu of Dibango.

This publication reports France Info, citing a statement from the family of the musician.

The musician was hospitalized in a clinic near Paris after his test for coronavirus was positive. The funeral relatives promise to hold without prying eyes, and the date of the funeral is still unknown because of the epidemic it was moved indefinitely.

Manu of Dibango moved to France in late 1940-ies from Cameroon. In his professional career he collaborated with African musicians, but also with such renowned artists as sting, Nino Ferrer, dick rivers and others. The most famous hit Dibango was the song Soul Makossa. Only Manu of Dibango has released more than 60 albums, and in 2019 was his last music tour.

