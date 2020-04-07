From the coronavirus died ex-President of the Ukrainian football club (photo)

In Chernivtsi, in the 73rd year passed away former President of Chernivtsi “Bukovina” Basil Fedoruk. Cause of death was a coronavirus victims in Ukraine have become 45 people.

This was announced on his page on Facebook former player of a number of Ukrainian clubs, also appeared in Russia and Uzbekistan, as well as the former President of the Professional football League (PFL) Svyatoslav Sirota. Also my condolences on the official website of the expressed FC “Bukovyna”.

“In mid-March, Vasily Alexandrovich standard ill with the flu. Received complications — unilateral pneumonia. In the end, ended up in the hospital in the same ward as the first to die from coronavirus, who was 84 years old. She caught the infection because the patient with a suspicious man lying in the General ward, has not yet received his confirmation. Whether it was the next fatal or was there some reason, but the fact remains — virus for Vasily Alexandrovich proved fatal, “writes on his page on Facebook journalist Vasily zabrodska.

Note that Fedoruk was President of Chernivtsi club in 1993-1998 and 2007-2010. It Vasily Alexandrovich was led by PI, when the team last time, in 1994, acted in the highest national division.

Note that Chernivtsi oblast occupies the second place after the capital of Ukraine on the number of cases of coronavirus (247 people), and second, after Ivano-Frankivsk region, the number of deaths from a dangerous illness (six people).

