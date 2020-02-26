From the coronavirus died the first Frenchman

От коронавируса умер первый француз

France recorded the first death of a citizen from the coronavirus, as well as three new cases of infection.

This was stated by the Ministry of health of the country, DPA reported.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in France has risen to 17 and the number of victims to two.

The latest victim was a 60-year-old man is the first citizen of France, who died from the disease. The first victim was 80-year-old Chinese tourist who died in mid-February. It was the first death from new coronavirus in Europe.

According to Le Figaro, 60-year-old man was hospitalized “in very serious condition,” he died in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday in Paris.

The second infected patient – a 55-year-old Frenchman is in serious condition in intensive care in Amiens. Third – the 36-year-old man, hospitalized in Strasbourg. He returned from Italy and has no serious symptoms.

