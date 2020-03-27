From the coronavirus has died 16-the summer girl who didn’t have other diseases

On the night of 26 March in a Paris hospital died 16-year-old Julie A. — she became the first underage victim COVID-19 in France. It is reported by RFI.

The girl had no health problems, but last week there was a small cough. On Saturday, Julie started to experience slight difficulty breathing, any cough.

Julie was hospitalized, and one of the tests for coronavirus showed a positive reaction. The girl’s condition deteriorated, the doctors hooked up the ventilator, but she died soon after.

Deputy Minister of health of France jérôme Salomon, said that Julie was the victim of a severe form of the virus is extremely rarely in young people.

As of Friday, March 27, the victims of the coronavirus Covid-19 in France, began 1696 people. Only in recent days had died of 365 people.

