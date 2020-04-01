From the coronavirus has died, the actor from the Saga “Star wars” (photo)

In the UK, in a hospital in Surrey from the coronavirus passed away actor Andrew Jack. He was 76 years old. He died 48 hours after admission.

As informs edition Daily Mail, Jack’s wife Gabrielle Rogers at the time of his death was in quarantine in Australia. She is heartbroken not only because of the death of her husband, but due to the fact that I was not able to say goodbye to him.

Andrew starred in the movie “Star wars” — in the film “the force awakens”, “the Last Jedi”, where he played the role of officer Resistance General Amatta. And also in the spin-off of the franchise “Han Solo. Star wars: History.”

Jack not only acted in films but also was in demand in Hollywood is a tutor for pronunciation and dialects. He has worked with such stars as Scarlett Johansson, pierce Brosnan, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. Collaborated with the creators of the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, helping to develop different languages of the magical world. This year he coached Robert Pattinson for the role of Batman. The shooting of the film was March 14 interrupted because of the pandemic.

“Star wars” – Jack and Harrison Ford

Jack and Robert Downey Jr.

Jack and Scarlett Johansson

Jack on set of the film “the Lord of the rings”.

