From the coronavirus has died the actor of “Star wars”

Andrew Jack. A screenshot from the video

In the UK, in one of the hospitals in the city Kjersti died actor Andrew Jack, thanks to his memorable role in the movie “Star wars.”

The wife and I were not close in recent days – she’s quarantined in Australia, writes The New York Times with reference to the agent of the actor. Since borders closed, it also won’t be able to arrive at parting with her husband. It is likely that the funeral will not take place.

Andrew Jack appeared in two episodes of “Star wars”: “Star wars: the force awakens” “Star wars: the Last Jedi”.

As you know, it worked, and produced speech with many movie stars. Among them: Scarlett Johansson, pierce Brosnan and Robert Downey Junior.

In addition, he was involved in the filming of the trilogy “the Lord of the rings”, and developed the accents for actors famous movie “Troy” with brad pitt.