From the coronavirus has died the author of the hit “I Love Rock-n-Roll”

Alan Merrill. Photo: .facebook.com/iLookok

The author of the hit “I Love Rock-n-Roll”, 69-year-old American singer and guitarist Alan Merrill on Sunday, March 29, died from complications caused by a coronavirus. This was reported in Facebook by his daughter Laura.

Coronavirus took my dad this morning. I was given 2 minutes to say goodbye. He seemed peaceful, and when I left, there still remained a glimmer of hope that he will not be running line in the right part of the screen the news CNN/Fox. I walked 50 blocks with hope for the heart. The city that I knew was empty. I felt I was the only person here, and perhaps in many ways it was. By the time when I walked in the door of my apartment, got the news that he was gone,” wrote Laura Merrill.

Two weeks ago, according to Laura, she was at a concert of his father. She noted that the money doesn’t matter, and people die, and begs everyone to take this seriously.

The famous song “I Love Rock-n-Roll” was written by Merrill and Jake hooker in 1975, when Alan played in the British band Arrows.

