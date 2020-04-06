From the coronavirus has died the star of the famous film “Jaws” (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

От коронавируса умерла звезда знаменитого фильма «Челюсти» (видео)

Following the actor from the Saga “Star wars”, Andrew Jack from complications caused by a coronavirus, in Ohio died of American actress Lee Fierro. This publication reports Variety.

More Fierro known for her role as Mrs. Kintner, the mother of one of the victims of the killer, in the cult Thriller Steven Spielberg’s 1975 “Jaws”. She also played in the continuation of the picture — “Jaws 4: the Revenge”.

Lee, who was also a talented theater actress, Director and acting teacher, was 91. She lived in a nursing home.

The funeral of the actress will be very modest — not to break the rules of quarantine, they will not collect a lot of people. A memorial service is planned later at the end of the pandemic.

Have Fierro left five children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

От коронавируса умерла звезда знаменитого фильма «Челюсти» (видео)Frame from the movie “Jaws”

Simultaneously it became known about death from the coronavirus has died, the actor from the movies “Aliens” and “the Dark knight: the legend” Jay Benedict. He was 68 years old. In the film by James Cameron “Aliens” Jay played the father of newt. Scenes with him were cut out of the picture for a wide release, but then went into an extended Director’s cut)

От коронавируса умерла звезда знаменитого фильма «Челюсти» (видео)Frame of film by James Cameron “Aliens”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article