From the coronavirus has died the star of the famous film “Jaws” (video)

Following the actor from the Saga “Star wars”, Andrew Jack from complications caused by a coronavirus, in Ohio died of American actress Lee Fierro. This publication reports Variety.

More Fierro known for her role as Mrs. Kintner, the mother of one of the victims of the killer, in the cult Thriller Steven Spielberg’s 1975 “Jaws”. She also played in the continuation of the picture — “Jaws 4: the Revenge”.

Lee, who was also a talented theater actress, Director and acting teacher, was 91. She lived in a nursing home.

The funeral of the actress will be very modest — not to break the rules of quarantine, they will not collect a lot of people. A memorial service is planned later at the end of the pandemic.

Have Fierro left five children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Frame from the movie “Jaws”

Simultaneously it became known about death from the coronavirus has died, the actor from the movies “Aliens” and “the Dark knight: the legend” Jay Benedict. He was 68 years old. In the film by James Cameron “Aliens” Jay played the father of newt. Scenes with him were cut out of the picture for a wide release, but then went into an extended Director’s cut)

Frame of film by James Cameron “Aliens”

