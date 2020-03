The number of cases of infection with coronavirus COVID-19 in the world has reached 89 073, of which 45095 recovered. This is evidenced by data of the center of system studies at Johns Hopkins University.

Also, according to, as of Monday, March 2, from the coronavirus died 3048 people, of which 2803 are in China.

The greatest number infected with the coronavirus recorded in China, in second place is South Korea, and the third – Italy.