From the coronavirus will not save the mother “burned” the face son, buying a protective cream in budget store

While in the world there is ongoing debate about whether healthy people medical mask on the face, 31-year-old Briton Mick Lord from Newcastle (England) has decided to resort to masks of a different kind: she struck a cheap moisturiser on the face of eight-year-old child, in order to protect its exposure to floating in the air of infection.

It is reported that the mother bought a mask with an extract of coconut in budget store Poundland for one pound sterling. Arriving home, the woman applied the product itself, but also treated them the face of your son Alfie. In a few minutes they both felt unbearable pain.

“The mask began to burn. Alfie said, his face blazing like a volcano. I really felt that it emits heat“, — said the Lord.

Feeling the discomfort, the woman washed off the substance with myself and my son. According to her, due to a powerful allergic reaction the boy’s face became bright red, as if he spent several hours on the slopes without sunscreen.

The representatives of the brand approached by journalists for comment, apologized to the family of the Lord. They also assured in the high quality standard of ingredients in the composition of its products, but noted that among them could be allergens, so before applying the mask, the shopper should carefully study the description of the product.

After the incident, the mother turned to the other mothers with a warning about the need to study the composition buyable “saving money” from the coronavirus before you apply it on the face.

