From the movie Mulan for #MeToo took out one of the characters

Previously called the reasons for the absence in the new film “Mulan” Mushu dragon, and now it became known that the film adaptation of the Disney company declined, due to the movement #MeToo from one of the story lines, writes the BBC.

According to producers, it was decided to remove from the picture Whether the Shang, as the history of this character would cause discontent in connection with the movement #MeToo. Employees didn’t like as were the emphases in the relationship between Li Shang and Mulan.

“I think that especially now, during the #MeToo, a character who was both a ruler and a beloved heroine would look in the movie is quite inappropriate and embarrassing. We shared Lee sang on two of the characters. One of them is the commander of the Tun, which was for Mulan kind of father and mentor. The other Honhai, her colleague in the army,” said producer Jason reed.

As previously reported, the film “Mulan” was the first game remake of Disney rated PG-13.

Recall that the Ukrainian film will be released on March 26, 2020. The main role in the film performs a Chinese actress Liu Yifei. Dubbed the trailer can be viewed here.