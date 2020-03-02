From the presidential race in the United States dropped one of its leaders

Night on March 2, speaking in his hometown of South bend, Indiana, its former mayor Pete Buttidzhich suddenly announced its withdrawal from the presidential race. He was in the top three among the candidates of the Democratic party after the primaries in four States and was considered one of the favorites.

The buttidzhichem for 38 years, and he is the youngest of nine politicians who fought for that to become the single candidate representing the Democrats in the presidential election in November. Pete, in addition, the first and only openly gay player in U.S. history, put forward his candidacy for presidential elections.

He is well started in early February, winning primaries in Iowa. In new Hampshire and Nevada ranked second. However, on 29 February in South Carolina Buttidzhich isn’t even in the top three. He has failed to take in this state a single vote.

And still the former mayor of a small town remained in third place before the so-called super Tuesday — March 3, Democrats will hold primaries immediately in 15 States, including California.

Speaking in South bend, Buttidzhich said: “Our goal has always been to help bring Americans together to defeat Donald trump. We came into this race to return Democrats to the White house. We tried to play by the rules, which are simple — respect, truth, teamwork, support, responsibility, discipline…”

“We must recognize that at this stage the best way to keep faith in the achievement of these goals is to step aside and help unite our party and our country. So tonight I’m taking the difficult decision to suspend his campaign”, — said Buttidzhich.

The American media believe that his decision was influenced by Jimmy Carter. Buttidzhich went to him to the town of plains, Georgia. They had Breakfast together and talked. The 39th President of the United States is one of the leaders of the Democratic party. His word has weight.

Out of the presidential race and another billionaire , Tom Stayer. While in South Carolina he took third place, beating the Buttidzhichem, he has never showed any voice. The Stayer said that it no longer sees a chance for victory.

Before super Tuesday in the lead the Senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders, which has 58 votes, and former Vice President of USA Joe Biden. He has 50 votes. Has not lost chances to win two more candidates. This Elizabeth Warren (eight votes) and Amy Klobuchar (seven votes).

Donald trump has reacted to the situation in the camp of the Democrats. The President wrote on Twitter that now the voices of Buttidzhichem depart Biden. And this is the only option in which he will be able to defeat Sanders. “Pete Buttidzhich OUT. All of his votes in the super Tuesday will go to sleepy Joe Biden — That’s the REAL beginning of the withdrawal of Bernie from the game — NO NOMINATION, AGAIN!” said trump.

In this short tweet contained several covert attacks against Democrats. Sanders, who adheres to socialist views too, according to the leadership of the party, a ride the second time. In 2016 he was not allowed to single candidates for the presidency for Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump. Now Sanders, the current President believes is poured, to ensure the success of Biden.

The former Vice-President of the trump deliberately calls “sleepy”. Indeed, during meetings with voters in South Carolina, 76-year-old Biden seemed at times distracted. He forgot the end of his own sentences. At times, it seemed that he loses thought and it can not be completed.

Western media noted that with the departure of Buttidzhichem in a race Democrats were only pensioners. Biden 76 years old, Sanders is 78 years old, Warren 70 years. This raises doubt that they will vote young Americans. For example, the victory of Barack Obama has provided voters under 30 years old. For Clinton in 2016, they voted much less.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter