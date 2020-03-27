From the TV series “New Amsterdam” will remove the episode about the pandemic

From the TV series about the life of doctors, “New Amsterdam” removed series “Pandemic,” reports the Independent.

First episode is about the pandemic of deadly flu in new York was renamed “Our doors are always open”, and then NBC decided to abandon the broadcast because of the crisis associated with the pandemic coronavirus COVID-19.

The series was withdrawn before the start of the pandemic. “People die in real life. If we want now to see people die in movies?” — explains his position showrunner David Salner.