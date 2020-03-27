Frontman of the band Rammstein till Lindemann was in intensive care for mers – media

Фронтмен группы Rammstein Тилль Линдеманн оказался в реанимации из-за коронавируса, - СМИ

The frontman of the German band Rammstein till Lindemann was in intensive care with a diagnosis of coronavirus. The musician has pneumonia and a high fever.

According to RTL, with reference to the BILD newspaper, when 57-year-old Lindemann landed in Berlin last week (March 15) after a concert in Moscow (Russia), he was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to the publication, the singer is currently quarantined in the ICU in a hospital in Berlin.

As previously reported, actor mark bloom from the movie “the Sopranos” died of coronavirus.

