Fury knocked out by Wilder in the rematch and became the new WBC world champion

In Las Vegas the fight is a rematch between two undefeated boxers-superteam DevTeam Wilder and Tyson fury.

The first fight between Wilder and fury ended in a draw. Re the meeting began expected – fury acted actively, constantly throwing the jab. American responded with rare counterattacks. By the third round, Wilder missed enough after two performed by fury to fall down. In the fifth round, Wilder fell again, this time after a shot to the body. Further, the British continued to beat the opponent, who could do nothing. And in the seventh round the referee had to stop the fight due to the fact that fury gripped opponent in the corner and landed several powerful blows. The American was left standing on his feet, but was unable to continue.

Thus, Tyson fury became the new world champion in superheavy weight under version WBC.