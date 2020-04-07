Fury will have a second fight in wrestling: became known rival

The world champion under version WBC in a super heavyweight boxer Tyson fury is ready to have another match in wwe.

Already well-known opponent of the British — they will be drew MacIntyre, who at the end of January, defeated a force at the time of the world champion heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar and became the new holder of the title, and then challenged “the Gypsy king”.

“Drew McIntyre challenged me after winning the show Wrestlemania 36. First of all I want to congratulate him. It was a fantastic job. Secondly, I accept the challenge. Ready to fight anytime and anywhere, “wrote Tyson on his page in Instagram.

We will remind that on October 31, fury made a successful debut in the WWE, knocking Bron of Strawmen and earning per match $ 15 million. Thus, in case of victory of 31-year-old Briton can become the first ever winner of the title of world champion both in Boxing and in wrestling.

