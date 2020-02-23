Fury won early Wilder in the main fight of the year

Briton Tyson fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) won the battle-the rematch with American DevTeam Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KO’s) and won a belt of the world Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion.

The 12-round bout famous boxers was held at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas and ended in the 7th round, after the team of Wilder threw in the towel.

The game started tensely. Fury from the first seconds rushed to the attack, forcing Wilder to “australianise” jab. The U.S. kept battling and tried to counterattack.

The second round was little bursts of activity on the part of both boxers. Fury better communicate their blows to the face of the opponent, but the grave danger they are not presenting. Entering the excitement, athletes don’t always hear the referee’s commands to disperse.

In the third round, when Wilder stepped back,fury caught him on the side lack of balance, a few pocosin American. Tyson tried to knit in the clinch after the attack not to miss in response, and Deontay have focused on his right hand.

25 seconds before the Gong kick of the British to the right reached the back side of the head “bronze bomber” suddenly, sending him down. The remaining time was not enough to finish the fight early.

Right from the first seconds of the 4th round of the “Gypsy king” rushed to the attack. The confused champion clearly failed in protecting the “guns” of the opponent.

5th period almost became the last for the owner of the ring. Another hook again shook Wilder, he could not establish the fight at close range, American boxer looked weary, and for 20 seconds again fell down.

Fresh and fast fury had just destroyed the opponent, but instead of a knockout, the judge withdrew from the boxer from Britain a point for hitting behind the head, giving Deontay a couple of seconds to recover.

In the middle of the fight Wilder was trapped in the corner of the ring, trying one stroke to take the victory. Tyson fury not only were totally dominant, but still managed to clinch to make fun of dark-skinned boxer, licking his neck.

Linear champion drove the enemy canvas, every second bringing her victory, and she came at 41 seconds. Team Wilder threw in the towel, deciding to stop the beating of his ward.

The Briton was considered the favorite in a re-match against the American champion.

20 Feb Wilder and fury spent hot final press conference, first exchanging insults during the opening remarks, and then starting to push.

Your last fight Wilder held 23 November 2019 in Las Vegas. 34-year-old American defended his title of WBC champion, sending the Cuban Luis Ortiz to a knockout in the seventh round.

Tyson fury in the night from 14 to 15 September by unanimous decision defeated the Swede Otto Vallina.

