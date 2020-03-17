G7 leaders called Covid-19 global health crisis

Лидеры G7 назвали Covid-19 глобальным кризисом здравоохранения

The group of seven countries will work together to curb the spread of coronavirus infection, including appropriate border control measures and measures to stimulate their economies.

This is stated in a joint statement, the heads of the G7 countries adopted after the extraordinary summit that took place in the form of a videoconference.

“We, the Leaders of the group of seven, we recognize that the pandemic Covid-19 is a human tragedy and a global health crisis, which also creates serious risks for the world economy.

We are determined to do everything necessary to ensure a decisive global response, based on closer cooperation and more coordination of our efforts”, — said in a statement.

Provides for the exchange of information in real time about the research and development of means to combat the pandemic, leaving no geographical vacuum, and starting joint research projects and sharing of tools for the rapid development, production and distribution of therapies and vaccines.

Source: G7 Leaders’ Statement

