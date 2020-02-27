Gael Monfils vs Richard Gasquet, match Asia-Pacific: live stream, preview, prediction

Gael Monfils vs Richard Gasquet. Forecast for the match Asia-Pacific

In the battle for the semifinal of the tournament in Dubai, Gael Monfils and Richard Gasquet will meet. The fight will take place on February 27. Which of them will be able to win? – read in our forecast.

Gael Monfils

Recently, Monfils scored a great game form. After Australian Open, he won competitions in Montpellier and Rotterdam. Thanks to this, he returned to the top ten in the APR rating and now occupies the ninth line.

At the tournament in Dubai, Gael continued his successful performances. In the previous two matches, he did not leave a chance to Marton Fuchovich (6-4, 7-5) and Yasatuk Uchiyama (6-1, 6-2). Now the winning streak of the Frenchman is 11 matches in a row.

Richard Gasquet

The day before, Gasquet won his fourth match of the season. In that duel, Richard broke the resistance of Benoit Peir (6-4, 6-4). So far, the Frenchman is performing quite well in Dubai, since before that he had left Lloyd Harris out of work (7-6, 6-4).

Due to injury, Gasquet missed the start of the season. He played his first match only in Montpellier, when he defeated Gilles Simon. After that, he also defeated Feliciano Lopez and did not finish the meeting against Vasek Pospisil.

Statistics

In face-to-face meetings, the score is 10-8 in favor of Monfils.

Gael has won 3 of his last 4 matches against Richard.

On open hardness, Gasquet has not defeated Monfils since 2010.

Forecast

Gasquet continues to gain a game form, but he is still too early to play against Monfils . Gael is too good lately. If he does not play the fool, then Richard will pass quickly enough. We believe that somewhere it will be so.

Our forecast is the victory of Gael Monfils taking into account the handicap (-3.5) of the game for a coefficient of 1.68 in BC Winline