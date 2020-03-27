Galkin, Antonov, Ukupnik and others became known, who from the Russian stars could potentially…

Russian singer Lev Leshchenko, who was in hospital with coronavirus, March 19 went to the shooting show to Andrey Malakhov and could infect visitors.

This writes lentago.

The sources claim that the shooting took place when the actor was infected. We are talking about a program that was aired on 21 March, and 25 March it became known about the hospitalization of a woman to the health centre in Kommunarka.

On the day of filming in the Studio, in addition to singer, were the poetess Larisa Rubalskaya, singer Arkady Ukupnik, leading angelina Vovk and actor Gennady Khazanov.

Recall that Leshchenko could have been exposed to coronavirus during the flight from USA to Russia. The artist was on tour in the States and Canada, but arrived in Russia with a stopover in Marseille. There Leshchenko started the first mild symptoms of SARS.

Another unpleasant surprise for the representatives of Russian show business was the admission of the people’s artist of Russia Igor Nikolaev.

The number of potential people with whom it communicated recently, no less bright names, cites Telegram-channel “Mamalahoa”.

“If “crown” Nikolaev finally confirmed, at risk will be Yury Antonov, Nikolay Rastorguev, Arcady Ukupnik, Maxim Galkin and other stars who recently crossed paths with a Dolphin on the set of the show “Tonight.” Guys, the flywheel is started”, — stated in the message.

— on the days identified the people with whom he could potentially come in contact with, and who have subsequently revealed a dangerous infection.

