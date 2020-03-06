Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke is nostalgic of the series !

Share on Facebook

Emilia Clarke, who interpreted the role of Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, receives a gift that is very touching to the hand of his brother.

Last year, HBO has put an end to the series Game Of Thrones after 8 seasons. One of the main actresses, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), regrets this time ! To console her, her brother made a gift, very moving. MCE explains to you all.

What happens to actors when a series ends ? Do they feel relieved to be able to renew their career ? Or, on the contrary, they struggle to move forward ? Emilia Clarke appears to have chosen the second option ! If a lot of characters did not survive the series Game of Thrones, Daenerys Targaryen was present from the beginning to the end. Or almost. In any case, the actress can be proud of !

In fact, the young woman of 33 years really marked the series ! The plot of the 8th season, is based practically on his character. Moreover, the interpreter of The Mother of Dragons couldn’t believe it when she found the episode finale ! To believe his confidences, she has put a good time before hand !

The time passes quickly ! It’s been ten months that the final episode of Game of Thrones has been released ! Thus, it has been watched by more than 13 million viewers. Besides, many fans must be nostalgic for the series. Just like Emilia Clarke ! To make him smile again, his brother offers him a gift dear to her heart.

Emilia Clarke receives a gift Game of Thrones

At Christmas, Emilia Clarke meets up with his family to celebrate the holidays. But she did not expect to receive a gift as unique ! Then, it melts in tears. The reason for this ? His brother has stolen an object on the film set of Game of Thrones in order to offer him ! In an interview for the radio Breakfast Show with Zoe Ball, the actress accepted to talk !

Thus, she declares : ” I will say live on the radio. My incredible brother who works in the department cameras, and who also worked on the series has given me the best gift of all time at Christmas. In one of the battle scenes, he took one of the flags Targaryen. “In effect, its character, although in love with the beautiful Jon Snow, belonged to the family Targaryen. In summary, this gift is a true symbol of the series.

Very moved when she unwraps the gift Game of Thrones, her reaction is not to pray ! “J‘ve opened the gift and I burst into tears ! It has a lot of value “, says Emilia Clarke. She had never spent a Christmas as beautiful ! Also, this story will surely smile to thousands of fans !