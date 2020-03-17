Game of Thrones: Emilia Clarke “upset” against the fate of Jon Snow !

Share on Facebook

The actress Emilia Clarke, Daenerys in Game Of Thrones, finds great difficulties to turn the page since the end of the series.

The end of the series Game Of Thrones is sad, Emilia Clarke, the translator of Daenerys. But she is especially angry at the fate of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington. ERM you tells us more !

General disappointment ! In may 2019, the final episode of the series Game Of Thrones is not unanimous. In effect, the end of season 8 has disappointed more than one. Then, viewers are launching an international petition.

The reason for this ? They want the producers to turn a new end ! In question ? The behavior of Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). The young woman decides to burn down Port-Réal, with all the inhabitants !

However, the Mother of Dragons was alright to want to protect them. Thus, the viewers do not understand this madness ! And they are not the only ones who do not agree with the scenario of Game of Thrones.

Sometimes, the players either do not appreciate the end of a series. This is the case of Emilia Clarke ! The actress, who is very nostalgic, ” says to be very disappointed with the tragic fate of Jon Snow, played by Kit Harrington.

Game of Thrones: The players are disappointed

While the audience at the great love between Daenerys and Jon Snow, they could not believe it. In episode 8 of Game of Thrones, the latter stabs his beloved. But that’s not all !

First, one of his dragons, Dragon, carries the lifeless body of his mistress. But in addition, Jon Snow returns to the starting point. In effect, Aegon Targaryen should return to the Wall. He punishes all alone !

Emilia Clarke does not support the fate of this character ! “Yes, I’ve had a lot of trouble to Dany (editor’s note : Daenerys). I really got the sentence for her,”says the actress of Game of Thrones at Times.

The latter continues : “And yes, I was upset that Jon Snow has not had to face up to its acts. He came through with a murder – literally. “In any case, there’s nothing we can do ! The actors need to turn the page !