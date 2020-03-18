Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin wrote the following thanks to the Covid-19 !

Share on Facebook

After years of waiting, George R. R Martin manages to write the result of Game of Thrones. The reason for this ? The containment due to the Covid-19.

Who said that the containment was not good ? When he’s bored, George R. R Martin writes. It would almost of joy in reading this information. It could finally complete the Volume 6 of Game of Thrones.

Stay locked up due to a virus is not necessarily a part of the fun. Yet, for George R. R Martin this is a source of inspiration. “I’m self-isolated, just with a wizard, and I don’t go out on the town or see anyone. In truth, I spend now more time in Westeros as in the real world. I write every day ! “

On his blog, it reassures the world about its exposure to the coronavirus. “For those who would worry for me, yes, I am aware that I am part of the population most vulnerable, because of my age [71, ed.] “

This new has something to delight the fans of Game of Thrones. They await the release of this book for nearly 9 years ! The suspense, therefore, is at its height since it would be the before-last volume of the saga !

George R. R Martin is going to truly finish Game of Thrones ?

The confinement should not last for ever and the author could quickly fall back into his old demons. Yet he gives a few details on what he is writing.

“Things are bleak in the 7 Kingdoms, but perhaps not as dark as what’s happening here” . A glance at the current health situation. Since the month of January, 200,000 people have been infected by the Covid-19.

The writer of Game of Thrones confides his sadness to deal with this situation. “I can’t help but have the impression that we now live them all in a book of science-fiction. (…) As an old man, I can’t remember having gone through such a period of time” .

George R. R Martin does it again procrastiner or will we finally right at the end of Game of Thrones that all the fans are waiting for ? Case to follow…