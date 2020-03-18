Game of Thrones: George R. R. Martin wrote the following thanks to the Covid-19 !

By Maria Batterbury

After years of waiting, George R. R Martin manages to write the result of Game of Thrones. The reason for this ? The containment due to the Covid-19.

Who said that the containment was not good ? When he’s bored, George R. R Martin writes. It would almost of joy in reading this information. It could finally complete the Volume 6 of Game of Thrones.

Stay locked up due to a virus is not necessarily a part of the fun. Yet, for George R. R Martin this is a source of inspiration. “I’m self-isolated, just with a wizard, and I don’t go out on the town or see anyone. In truth, I spend now more time in Westeros as in the real world. I write every day !

On his blog, it reassures the world about its exposure to the coronavirus. “For those who would worry for me, yes, I am aware that I am part of the population most vulnerable, because of my age [71, ed.] “

This new has something to delight the fans of Game of Thrones. They await the release of this book for nearly 9 years ! The suspense, therefore, is at its height since it would be the before-last volume of the saga !

George R. R Martin is going to truly finish Game of Thrones ?

The confinement should not last for ever and the author could quickly fall back into his old demons. Yet he gives a few details on what he is writing.

Things are bleak in the 7 Kingdoms, but perhaps not as dark as what’s happening here” . A glance at the current health situation. Since the month of January, 200,000 people have been infected by the Covid-19.

The writer of Game of Thrones confides his sadness to deal with this situation. I can’t help but have the impression that we now live them all in a book of science-fiction. (…) As an old man, I can’t remember having gone through such a period of time” .

George R. R Martin does it again procrastiner or will we finally right at the end of Game of Thrones that all the fans are waiting for ? Case to follow…

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
