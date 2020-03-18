Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) could have been saved

Share on Facebook

The end of Game of Thrones has left fans of the series bitter ! A fan has imagined a theory in which Daenerys would have been able to survive !

The final of Game of Thrones season 8 hasn’t pleased everyone ! And according to this fan, Daenerys could have been spared ! MCE TV will unveil this theory.

Game of Thrones was THE series in which everyone was hooked ! And yet, the end of season 8 has disappointed a lot of fans !

And for good reason – atttention spoilers – Daenerys Targaryen mnt, killed from the hands of his lover and half-brother, Jon Snow !

A tragic death that has put the fans of Game of Thrones very angry ! Some have even started a petition for this season’s tour again ! We are still waiting !

But Dany was she really dying ?

GAME OF THRONES-SEASON 8, ONE END DISAPPOINTING

The website Reddit is full of theories from fans of Game of Thrones. And a user submitted a new idea that could save the Khaleesi.

He wrote : “why Varys or Tyrion did they not tell Khaleesi that the father of Jon Snow, Ned Stark, was the only one to oppose the killing ? “

The mother of Dragons becoming more and more paranoid over the episodes of the season, this information could be very helpful !

In fact, she had the impression that everyone was going to betray them ! And if she had known that the father of her lover had saved him, everything would have been different !

The interpreter of the mother of dragons in GOT, Emilia Clarkle, only digests still not the death of his character ! She has said at Times to be “disappointed ” and “upset ” the fate that he has booked !

And she wants Jon Snow ! She said : ” he is literally taken out when he has done a murder ”

But the son of Ned Stark has not won everything all the same ! He stabbed the woman he loved, and was eventually to join him again The Wall ! Not really an ideal ending…