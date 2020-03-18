Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) could have been saved

By Maria Batterburyon in Art

Game of Thrones saison 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) aurait pu être sauvée

Game of Thrones saison 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) aurait pu être sauvée

Share on Facebook

The end of Game of Thrones has left fans of the series bitter ! A fan has imagined a theory in which Daenerys would have been able to survive !

The final of Game of Thrones season 8 hasn’t pleased everyone ! And according to this fan, Daenerys could have been spared ! MCE TV will unveil this theory.

Game of Thrones was THE series in which everyone was hooked ! And yet, the end of season 8 has disappointed a lot of fans !

And for good reason – atttention spoilers – Daenerys Targaryen mnt, killed from the hands of his lover and half-brother, Jon Snow !

A tragic death that has put the fans of Game of Thrones very angry ! Some have even started a petition for this season’s tour again ! We are still waiting !

But Dany was she really dying ?

Game of Thrones saison 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) aurait pu être sauvée

Game of Thrones saison 8: Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) aurait pu être sauvée

GAME OF THRONES-SEASON 8, ONE END DISAPPOINTING

The website Reddit is full of theories from fans of Game of Thrones. And a user submitted a new idea that could save the Khaleesi.

He wrote : “why Varys or Tyrion did they not tell Khaleesi that the father of Jon Snow, Ned Stark, was the only one to oppose the killing ? “

The mother of Dragons becoming more and more paranoid over the episodes of the season, this information could be very helpful !

In fact, she had the impression that everyone was going to betray them ! And if she had known that the father of her lover had saved him, everything would have been different !

The interpreter of the mother of dragons in GOT, Emilia Clarkle, only digests still not the death of his character ! She has said at Times to be “disappointed ” and “upset ” the fate that he has booked !

And she wants Jon Snow ! She said : ” he is literally taken out when he has done a murder ”

But the son of Ned Stark has not won everything all the same ! He stabbed the woman he loved, and was eventually to join him again The Wall ! Not really an ideal ending…

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article