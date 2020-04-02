Game of Thrones season 8: George R. R Martin would have been able to appear in the series !

Share on Facebook

It’s been almost a year since Game of Thrones came to an end. George R. R Martin said that he would have had to make three caméos in the series !

A year ago, fans of Game of Thrones have been able to see the season finale of the series. George R. R Martin regrets not having made appearances in fantasy series !

Last year, fans of Game of Thrones have been able to see the season 8. Theultimate season has made a lot of noise and it has not failed action. Between the battle at Winterfell and the one against Cersei, the fans are not bored.

For all that, nobody expected at the end of some of the characters headlights. In fact, the show runners have broken the hearts of fans by killing Daenerys and breaking the torque Dany – Jon Snow.

As well, the last few episodes of Game of Thrones have received sharp criticism. The fans expected a any other purpose and they had even launched a petition to remake the episodes. For his part, George R. R Martin has only one regret.

The author of the books was entrusted on his blog thathe would have had to make three appearances in the series. He had filmed a few episodes with the team but was cut in the editing !

Fans of Game of Thrones would have been pleased to see George R. R Martin in the series. And for good reason, it has hosted many stars such as Ed Sheeran. Thus, the dad of the fantastic world should have been present at least once.

Besides, he had to make an appearance at the wedding of Daenerys and Khal Drogo. George R. R Martin had filmed a scene where he was a guest of the wedding. On his blog, the author even shared a photo where we can see her costume.

However, the cameo was cut to the structure, since the actors have been replaced. In fact, when he had made the scene, it was still Tamzin Merchant who played the role of Daenerys. Thus, the production has had to reconsider, upon the arrival of Emilia Clarke.

Then, the head of George R. R Martin would have had to appear on a picket beside that of Ned Stark. In fact, the father of Sansa, Arya, and Jon Snow beheaded in season 1. Nevertheless, the production has refused this idea because of the budget.

Finally, in the Wedding Purple of Game of Thrones, the writer hoped to make an appearance. This last was to ” die horribly at the Wedding Purple” . However, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss have refused the idea because it would “confuse” the fans. As well, the actor has never been able to make an appearance in the hit series…