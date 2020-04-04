Game of Thrones season 8: why Lady Stoneheart was missing from episodes ?

Share on Facebook

Those who have read Game of Thrones have long waited to see Lady Stoneheart in the series! But this last does not come back in any season

The series Game of Thrones has lasted for 8 seasons. It happened a lot of thing but Lady Stoneheart has never seen the light of day in a season of the series ! MCE TV explains to you all !

As well, there are some differences between the books and the series. It is often the case in adaptations. But one detail has all the same really amazed the fans ! In fact, Catelyn Stark would return…

Remember ! In the episode of the Wedding to be Purple, she gets slaughtered with her son Robb Stark. During the wedding of Edmure Telly and Roslin Frey, these two characters are murdered as they try to oppose this ambush….

Two deaths that have marked the series and the fans ! But those who have read Game of Thrones knew that she would return in a future season. Because in the book, Catelyn Stark is reborn from its ashes…

In fact, in the books, Thoros of Myr resurrects Catelyn Stark. She goes under the name of Lady Stoneheart. Livid and bearing a scar on the neck, she comes back for revenge. But why the “dead-living” never appeared in the series ?

Lady Stoneheart does not appear in any season of Game of Thrones !

Thus, if it does not appear in the series, this is for several reasons. First of all, there are a lot of things in the books and the writers had to make choices… Even if the spectators were very eager to see Lady Stoneheart appear in…

Since season 3, the show runner of Game of Thrones, Alex Graves, wondered what to make of Lady Stoneheart. To play in a season, he would have had to give the character a time long enough. However, they lacked the time.

In the end, it is in season 5 that they have decided his fate with George R. R. Martin. The author of Game of Thrones has confessed that he would have liked to see this plot happen in the series.

Thus, Catelyn Stark has never made it back in the series. Much to the chagrin of fans who would have loved the review. In fact, she was part of the key characters of the first season.