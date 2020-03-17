Game of Thrones: the interpreter of Tormund tested positive for the coronavirus !

Share on Facebook

Christopher Hivju, the interpreter of Tormund in the series Game of Thrones has contracted the covid-19. It is confined with his family.

The coronavirus is a new victim among the stars. The interpreter of Tormund in the series Game of Thrones has been tested positive to the disease that has ravaged more than 137 countries of the world ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Game of Thrones had rarely been a character as true. Companion dedicated to Jon Snow, the wild duck had managed to conquer the heart of the bastard of Ned Stark but also of movie-goers.

Over the seasons, fans were so attached to the old man cranky, and frank was Tormund ! Today it is a very bad news that affects the actors in the series.

The Norwegian Christopher Hivju, has just been tested positive for the coronavirus. The epidemic which has raged for several weeks continues, therefore, its progression and affects more and more of celebrity.

Lately, it’s Tom Hanks who had to cope with the illness. Thus, the actors of Game of Thrones don’t seem immune either. The young man thus remains in confinement with his family.

The interpreter of Tormund in Game of Thrones is going well !

He had faced many monsters. Had resisted the walkers white, but it took a virus that arrived from China to put the interpreter to Tormund to earth.

But don’t panic ! Everything seems to be going well for the actor of Game of Thrones. “I am sorry to learn that we were today tested positive to the COVID-19. “So has explained to the star on Monday, before adding :

“My family and I will be confinement to the home for as long as it takes. We are in good health. I just the symptoms of a cold. “

Good news for fans of the character of the series. The latter took advantage of this moment to ask everyone to be very careful.