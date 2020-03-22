“Game of thrones”, “the Witcher” and three more series that will help you escape from quarantine into the world of fantasy

In terms of quarantine and isolation, which, that it is obvious, will last much longer than it was planned first, there is the question of what to do with myself. One of the easiest ways of home entertainment has been and remains a TV. And then another problem arises — what to watch?

“FACTS” have already published reviews of the most popular television series in the world. Then we prepared the top five in the Comedy series, based on the data of the website IMDB.com.

Today we will talk about the series, filmed in the genre of fantasy, which is almost the most popular among viewers. Fictional worlds, the characters that inhabit them, the supernatural powers they possess — all this helps at least briefly distracted from the real issues. And in the current situation it is also an opportunity to let go in a virtual, but still exciting journey.

GAME OF THRONES

First place in our top five is “Game of thrones” (Game of Thrones). About this project the American cable channel HBO heard many. Even those who have not seen a single episode of this film adaptation of a cycle of novels “a Song of Ice and Fire” by George R. R. Martinprobably noticed the hype around the final season of “Game of thrones” broke out a year ago.

And now in order. The action of the series, like Martin’s books, takes place in a fictional world. This Is Westeros. He covered the endless feuds between the powerful families who ruled the local kingdoms. Some are in power, others seek with intrigues, murders and wars to seize the throne. Guards the borders of Westeros Night’s watch. The main danger comes from the savages who call themselves free people. From them the Seven kingdoms of Westeros was protected by a Wall.

In the “Game of thrones” a few of the main characters. Jon snow (actor kit Harrington) joins the Night’s watch. He does not want to participate in politics, as his main qualities are a sense of duty and responsibility. However, they eventually tighten John in the swirl of events.

House Lannister are the key figures dwarf Tyrion (actor Peter Dinklage), his elder sister, Cersei (actress Lena heady) and brother Jaime (actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau). Of course, these are the main characters in the Lannister family, which is fighting for the Iron Throne.

House stark is one of the most influential. In the first season his head is Eddard stark (actor Sean Bean). In the future, the focus will be the children of Eddard — stark (actress Sophie Turner), Arya (actress Maisie Williams) and bran (the actor Isaac Hempstead-Wright).

House Targaryen once ruled the Seven Kingdoms. On sat the Iron Throne Aerys II called a Fool. His daughter Daenerys (actress Emilia Clarke) is now in exile. She travels throughout Westeros, gathering supporters, ready to fight for it.

This is only the main line, combining all the seasons of “Game of thrones”. And they were removed eight 73 series. And final season, series creators have done their own scenario, because Martin still has not written the last novel of his iconic cycle. This led to the fact that many fans of “a Song of Ice and Fire” lashed out on HBO. They formed a petition demanding a reshoot for the eighth season. She gathered a huge number of votes, but the channel refused to meet her.

“Game of thrones” has earned 160 (!) nominations for the award “Emmy” and ended up with 59 gold statuettes. Recall, the Emmy is the most prestigious television award in the world. All in all, the assets of the series 290 different teenaged.

The interest of the audience for the show grew from season to season. First season (published spring 2011) looked 2,52 million people. The second season (released spring 2012) — 3.8 million, and the third (released spring 2013) — of 4.97 million, the fourth (published in spring 2014) — 6.84 million, the fifth (published in the spring of 2015) — to 6.88 million, the sixth (published in spring 2016) — 7,69 million, seventh (out in the summer of 2017) — of 10.26 million, the eighth (published in the spring of 2019) — to 11.99 million viewers.

There were a lot of rumors that will be cleared or another season of “Game of thrones” or the new series, which will be either a prequel, or spin-offs. Today, HBO confirmed to only work on the TV series “House of dragons”, the premiere of which is scheduled for 2022. At this stage, wrote the script. And it should be a prequel that will focus on the history of house Targaryen.

STRANGER

Second place “FACTS” we decided to give the series “Outlander” (Outlander). It is a project of the American cable channel Starz. He loudly declared itself the TV series “Spartacus: Blood and sand”, “Da Vinci’s Demons,” “Black sails,” “American gods”. In the filming of “Outlander” attended by British and American companies, including Tall Ship Productions, and Sony Pictures Television.

This adaptation of a cycle of novels by American writer Diana Gabaldon. The project is not yet completed. It was removed and fully shown four seasons. Currently Starz shows fifth season. Premiere of his final series is scheduled for 3 may. The channel has already confirmed that a sixth season. It all began in August 2014. The first four of the season consists of 45 episodes. In the fifth season of their 12.

“Stranger” is the story of Claire Randall (actress Katrina Balfe), who serves in the army as a nurse during the Second world war. In 1945, she somehow moves in time and finds himself in 1743 in Britain. There is a case for a civil war between the English and the Scots. Claire is forced to adapt to life in a new and foreign conditions. The main male role is played by British actor Sam Juan.

On the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes “Stranger” received an approval rating of 91%. And the fifth season has reached 96%. In 2014, the first season earned the award “people’s Choice” in the United States as the most popular series in the fantasy genre. Then was followed by several awards, including the prestigious BAFTA.

THE KEYS OF LOCKE

Third place was captured by a new project streaming Netflix called “the Keys of Locke” (Locke & Key). It premiered on 7 February 2020. Available 10 series. The series has another name in Russian translation — “Lock and key”.

He filmed on the eponymous comic book, written by the son of Stephen king Joe hill and Gabriel Rodriguez. Apparently, the king of horror as called by the famous American writer, has every reason to be proud of his son. The comic book Locke & Key has had great success. In the period from 2008 to 2013, was released 46 releases.

After the tragic death of her husband Nina Locke (actress Darby Stanchfield) forced to move with her three children in an old house which is the ancestral estate of her late husband. The mansion called Keyhouse, which can be translated as the “House of keys”. It soon becomes clear that this is no accident. Children find in the house a lot of secret doors which can be opened with magic keys. But no one can predict what the world leads one or the other door…

Initially, the series was going to shoot the Fox Television. They have even made the pilot episode, but the channel guide did not like it. In 2014, it became known that the film rights bought by Hollywood Studio Universal Pictures. It was stated that it would withdraw the trilogy. But those plans were never realized. Rights passed to the streaming channel Hulu. But here on the pilot issue is not gone. “The keys of Locke” in the end released Netflix.

On Rotten Tomatoes the series while a rating of 70%. Many American critics have compared “the Keys of Locke” on the successful TV show “a Very strange case.”

SUPERNATURAL

Fourth place in the list is the series with the experience — “Supernatural” (Supernatural). It premiered on the channel The WB Television Network in September 2005. In 2006 the channel stopped broadcasting, and the show moved to The CW Television Network, which was formed by the merger of The WB and UPN. It did not prevent the popularity of the project.

All was filmed 15 seasons. This 319 episodes. The premiere of the final series went to the USA on 20 March 2020. Pandemic COVID-19 finally convinced the CW to scrap the project.

“Supernatural” is based on the original script by Eric Kripke. They invented characters — brothers Sam and Dean Winchester are driving across America, hunting all evil, mostly evil demons. The main characters played by actors Jared Padalecki and Jensen ackles.

The brothers from time to time there is a depression. But they continue to fight because I want to learn the secret of their parents. This line links together all the episodes of the series.

“Supernatural” earned 46 different telenovel in the United States and Canada, including nine awards “people’s Choice”. On Rotten Tomatoes, the lowest rating was for the eighth season of the series is 63%. But for nine seasons, including the final, got 100% approval!

The WITCHER

Fifth place in the list is “the Witcher”. We are talking about the Netflix series, which was filmed in conjunction with the efforts of the American and Polish filmmakers based on the eponymous series of novels by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. The premiere took place in December last year. The first season comprises eight episodes. Already announced work on the second season, a show which Netflix has planned for 2021.

The project Manager is American Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich. She wrote scripts for the famous TV series “the West wing” and “Justice”. But they filmed in a completely different genre. With fantasy, Lauren worked for the first time.

Fans of “the Witcher” criticized her for being too free with their point of view, the appeal of the original. Netflix said that the first season is only the beginning, so in the first episodes it was decided to use only some excerpts from the first two books of the series — “the Last wish” and “Sword of Destiny”.

Part of the audience criticizes “the Witcher” for the abundance of nudity. For those who liked the show, meet — in “Game of thrones” eroticism and violence as much more.

So what is told in “the Witcher”? The protagonist — Geralt of Rivia the mutant who preys on various monsters and simultaneously trying to find his place in his world. It was played by famous American actor Henry Cavill, best known for the role of Superman in “man of steel” “Batman V Superman” and “justice League”.

On Rotten Tomatoes from “the Witcher” until the rating is 67%. However, all reviewers noted a brilliant game Cavill.

