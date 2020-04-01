Games and sex organizer: the top 5 apps that will adorn the intimate life

Sex can improve intimacy. Photo: unsplash.com

To diversify their sexual life in the era of information technology by using different applications. Some will contribute in the intimate relationship element of the game, others will help to find new ways to receive pleasure. LeMonade have collected the top 5 such apps.

Desire (Desire). This is a fun game that offer to play with your loved one and make the date of sexual adventure. The developers call it the perfect entertainment for couples – how for recently encountered, and consisting in long-term relationships.

Using the application, for example, you can send the job-call partner by selecting it from the thousands available, or eLoves messages from cute to hot. It also allows you to have a private chat and keep a private diary, recording a spicy or romantic moments.

You can download the app on Google Play or the App Store.

Truth or dare. Photo: apps.apple.com

Truth Or Dare (Truth or dare). This is a classic game not only for teenagers but also for couples, because it is not only innocent, but “dirty questions” and set for adults. “Adult” mode usually involves players aged 18+. And in order to get even more funny, cool and hot issues, you can unlock the paid packages.

Different versions of the game can be downloaded on Google Play or the App Store.

OhMiBod. This app is perhaps most useful in the current environment, because it allows to establish a close, physical relationship with a partner, as being in the neighborhood and anywhere in the world.

The app can be synchronized with a vibrator from OhMiBod BlueMotion, ESCA or Freestyle via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and use it to create patterns of vibrations. It can be connected to the partner to control the vibrations and control them by sending images and text messages.

You can download the app on Google Play or the App Store.

Sex Positions 3D. This app is a guide to the art of sexual positions, beautiful and inspiring. It is a plus – good illustrations, and the ability to interact with the content, plain English, inspiring user comments, interesting places and tips.

Different versions of the application can be downloaded on Google Play or the App Store.

Sex Organizer. Photo: apps.apple.com

Sex Organizer. The application will help to organize your sexual life and learn more about sexual positions – there are more than a hundred detailed descriptions. The glider allows you to keep a detailed history of past sexual contacts, view your sexual events. The application has a special user interface.

Available in the App Store.

