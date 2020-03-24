Gaming: 5 games mobile to test absolutely for the containment !

Share on Facebook

The containment is boredom ? Not necessarily ! MCETV will reveal to you a small list of games on the smartphone to pass the time !

5 games perfect for the containment

Mario Kart Tour, one of the games legendary

It begins with one of the most anticipated games of the year. Not too hard to level up, easy to take in hand , and with beautiful graphics : Mario Kart Tour is going really well !

It falls quickly addicted, we want to win, beat the other on the competition of the week. And the better ? You can play for free ! You can pay as a ” gold pass “, but not required : free games, it, we like it !

Animal Crossing Poker Camp, we will walk

Its big brother, Animal Crossing : New Horizons comes out, but Poker Camp could already make you pass the time ! Goal : create a campsite.

Among the games ” free to play “, Animal Crossing asks you to create your own world. The nice side ? One of the missions, you can also ask the help of other players… we do not get bored !

The Sims, one of the games most addictive

Timeless ! The Sims, it’s still a solid base in life. And full-containment, we create our character, and it also creates its world. A house, a building, a swimming pool… everything is possible !

One of the free games the most addictive on smartphones… we even ended up getting upset ! Too much waiting, purchases too expensive : you advance how ?! Yes, it’s crazy. We want to do more, more quickly… It passes so quickly two weeks !

Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom

Not the newest of games, but one of the most impressive ! Sonic on a smartphone, it match. So, here, it is better to pay because there are sometimes too many ads… but even without paying, it can be a lot of fun !

Run as far away as possible ? Simple, but so annoying when you lose… The characters are many, and therefore it must succeed in to win ! Rolls, jumps : avoid obstacles. Good luck !

Marvel, the tournament of champions : for the fighting games

Want to embody Spider-Man, Captain America or the Hulk ? And beat the other ? We are going ! A realistic world, beautiful graphics and big battles : simple and effective, so.

One of the games better achieved, but also the most frustrating : you lose, you start again… and to arrive at the end, even in confinement, it is hard. The temptation of pay rises so easily…