Garcia with knockout defeated Vargas and became a “diamond” champion WBC

American boxer Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KO) defeated compatriot Jesse Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KO) in a battle for the vacant title diamond champion, WBC Welterweight (up to 66.7 kg).

12-round fight ended by unanimous decision 114-113, 116-111 and 116-111 in favour.

Garcia owned a total superiority in 5-m round has sent the opponent in a knockdown.

Mikey Garcia puts Jessie Vargas down in the 5th 🥊 🇺🇸 #GarciaVargas pic.twitter.com/SfkuGuZuMQ — Harrison Klopp (@HarrisonKlopp) March 1, 2020

Garcia – Vargas

Garcia – Vargas

Garcia – Vargas

We will remind that the world champion in the easiest weight category, WBA and WBO Vasyl Lomachenko (14-1, 10 KO’s) wanted to hold a unification bout for the title of absolute world champion vs Mikey Garcia.

Mikey would have to stay two belts (IBF and WBC), but in October, the American refused the IBF belt for a fight with IBF Welterweight Errol Spence.

Lomachenko lost the opportunity to fight for the absolute title, but still, Garcia remains the most desirable opponent for the Ukrainian, as it has the WBC title.

Who is Dating the Ukrainian sports, and learn we have a Telegram!

Author

Maxim Bogdanov