Garlic and tea: Lisa and Harry Galkin told how to fight coronavirus (video)

Terrible coronavirus, striding through the world, scared not only the stars of Ukrainian show business, who decided to tell PSAs MOZ about how to protect yourself from GOVID-19, but their Russian colleagues.

So, “sitting in the quarantine” in the village of Mud Alla Pugacheva and Maxim Galkin even decided to bring their children to the promotion of ways of dealing with the insidious koramangala.

In the new movie, which Maxim posted in social networks the night before, Harry and Lisa decided to share with fans the star of the family the knowledge on how to avoid dangerous diseases.

“Live healthy! Spec.release. Now the children hear…“, — signed his post funny.

“Coronavirus afraid of hot water and garlic. Therefore, it is necessary to drink hot tea and not to leave the house”, — says in the video Harry.

“And yet it is necessary to wash hands thoroughly. Not just sprinkle with water and soap.” — teaches brother Lisa Galkin.

“And don’t need to get out of the house”, — tells the daughter of Alla Pugacheva.

“Yes, sit at home,” smiles Lisa.

View this post in Instagram Publication of Maxim Galkin (@maxgalkinru) 17 Mar 2020

Fans of the Diva and her family quickly responded to the “lecture” about the fight against coronavirus: ” Future teachers”, “Kids candy”, “Wonder boys”, “Your children to watch is a pleasure”.

And the movie is three hours has gained more than 800 thousand views and thousands of likes 133.

Characteristically, about the “correct” hand washing, how to write “FACTS”, say doctors. So, the famous German dermatologist, doctor of medical Sciences Christian Raulin explained that periodic cleaning is estimated by experts as one of the most reliable ways to protect you from being infected with coronavirus, other respiratory diseases. But the seemingly simple procedure of hand washing but there are subtleties, which he calls the “rule of five”: one is to sanitize my hands five times to apply the cream.

