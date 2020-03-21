Gave myself a bucket at “the head”, the Rover on Mars and I spent a wonderful operation for the liberation of…

On a distant planet Mars, to which the “great astronaut” Rogozin has again delayed the flight under the pretext of coronavirus, recently the event occurred, which could leave scientists and engineers and NASA without a reliable assistant — Rover, nicknamed Mole (“Mole”) working on the red planet, the mission InSight.

It is reported that in the course of its work, namely, drilling of Martian soil — the research unit faced an unexpected problem. The mole stuck his hard jackhammer in the Martian soil, and further attempts to escape in what have not resulted.

After long thought, protracted for several months, NASA employees came to a startling conclusion: to give the Rover team to hit himself available in the equipment bucket.

The publication notes that in order to come to a conclusion, scientists have long and carefully done all the calculations, because otherwise, the result of an error, you could damage the fragile electronics and send a Rover to “eternal rest.”

To their great joy, the blow had an effect: “mild concussion” back deviated the electronic element in place, the Mole recovered and resumed the drilling of the Martian surface.

A bit of good news from #Mars: our new approach of using the robotic arm to push the mole appears to be working! The teams @NASAJPL/@DLR_en are excited to see the images and plan to continue this approach over the next few weeks. #SaveTheMole FAQ: https://t.co/wnhp7c1gPT pic.twitter.com/5wYyn7IwVo NASA InSight (@NASAInSight) March 13, 2020

The results, incidentally, should allow scientists to learn more about temperature fluctuations under the surface of the red planet.

