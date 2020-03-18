Gemlik vs Mamak live streaming free for the TBL

Description Gemlik vs Mamak. Forecast for the match of the championship of Turkey (March 18, 2020)

Closing the program of the 24th round in Turkish TBL will be a duel between “Description Gemlik” and “Mamak”. The meeting will take place on March 18. Which of the rivals is more likely? – read in our forecast.

Gemlik

It is not strange, but “Description” plays better at a party. At home, a team from the city of Gemlik won just two bouts. But at the exit of this squad five Victoria. Because of this, “Description” takes 13th place in the standings and has not yet reached the playoffs.

It is worth noting that the team from Gemlik has not won in their native walls since December last year. Now the home series of defeats “Descriptions” is seven matches.

Mamak

Unlike its rival , Mamak performs well at home. In the native walls, the “capital” won 67% of matches and are considered one of the best home teams in the league. Away “Mamak” can not yet boast of good results. The team loses a lot. For example, in the last two away matches she lost to Bornova (68-90) and Yalova Beledi (68-70).

In the standings, “Mamak” takes eighth place. Their separation from the ninth “Yalova” is one point.

Statistics

Description has won 2 of the last 3 face-to-face meetings.

“Mamak” has never won in Gemlik.

Forecast

Bookmakers consider Mamak a small favorite, but we do not agree with them. Still, in the native walls of the “Description” does not look so bad. Given the fact that the team from Gemlik won the last two face-to-face meetings, we believe that they will succeed this time as well.

Our forecast is the victory “Description Gemlik” taking into account overtime for a coefficient of 2.01 in BC 1x