Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor live streaming free

Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor. Forecast for the Turkish Championship match (March 9, 2020)

We offer our own version of the forecast for the match “Genclerbirligi” – “Antalyaspor”, which will be held on March 9. The hosts won the last meeting in person. Will this time be able to win and break away from the opponent?

Genclerbirligi

Genclerbirligi rather weakly conducts the current season. His team began not in the best way, and now the situation in the game has not improved much. At the moment, the club in the standings is higher than the opponent, namely in 11th place with 27 points in the asset.

The past five games for the team from Ankara went terribly, he was able to win twice and be defeated three times. The club’s players distinguished themselves in matches against Ankaragucu (1-0) and Alaniyaspor (1-0).

In the infirmary are Arda Kizildag and Sefa Yilmaz . In the ranks of Bogdan Stanku , who is in the top 5 league scorers, he has 12 goals.

Antalyaspor

Antalyaspor , like its rival, did not start the season very well. In the Super League, the club is in 12th place with 26 points in the asset and is only one point behind its opponent. The past five meetings for the “red-white” went pretty well. They were able to defeat “Kasympasha” (3: 1) and “Yeni Malatyaspor” (2: 1). Bahadir Ozturk and Nazim Sangare

will not be able to attend due to injuries.

Statistics

Genclerbirligi won two of five previous matches.

Antalyaspor lost one of five past games.

“Antalyaspor” on the road has not lost five meetings in a row.

Forecast

It’s hard to say who will win. What are the hosts, that the guests look uncertain this season. Therefore, we assume it is worth betting a draw in the match. Clubs play passive football using counterattacks. It is unlikely that someone will fly from the first minutes forward.

Our forecast is a draw for 3.62 in the BC 1x Bet.