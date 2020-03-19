George Martin in self-imposed isolation come to grips with the writing of the last books in the series a Song of ice and fire

American writer George Martin’s books which was filmed cult fantasy series “Game of thrones” decided to take advantage of what is in the isolation of coronavirus, and to come to grips with writing the last books in the series “a Song of ice and fire” (“winter Wind” and “a Dream of spring”).

As a writer said earlier, their consequences will be different from the series finale of HBO’s “Game of thrones”, which was dissatisfied fans even created a petition asking him to reshoot.

As Martin wrote in his blog, the pandemic is in the early stages, he was forced to isolate themselves.

“For those of you who are concerned about me personally… Yes, I know that are the most vulnerable group, given my age and physical condition. But now I feel good, and we take all reasonable precautions. I went to a distant isolated place, where there is one of my employees, and I don’t go out into the city and not seeing anyone,” wrote Martin.

He also stressed that the work on the books is in full swing.

“The truth is, I spend more time in Westeros than in the real world, write every day. In the Seven Kingdoms, it’s pretty grim, but perhaps not as grim as they would be here,” said the writer.

Earlier, Martin told journalists that he was glad the end of “Game of thrones” because it prevented him from concentrating on writing the last two books of the series “a Song of ice and fire”, on the basis of which was created the series. He also promised not to consider the opinions of fans when working on new novels, despite the fact that the final show they did not like, although he was in General terms based on the intent of the writer.