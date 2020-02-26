Radicals with the German AfD and analytical center of The Heartland Institute, close to the White House in the USA support the campaign “climate realism”, which became a 19-year-old girl from Germany Naomi Seibt, reports the Independent.

Fans call Naomi Sibt “Integrety”, the activist calls his position “climate realism”.

Naomi Seibt supported by the supporters of the German right-wing parties, including the party “Alternative for Germany”, as well as the analytical center of The Heartland Institute based in Chicago and is known for lobbying by the tobacco magnates.

Naomi Seibt with the support of analysts from the US recording for Youtube videos, which calls for “intellectual humility”. Supporters of “climate realism” I hope that Naomi Seibt will be the opposition voice to campaigns Greta Thunberg.

Recall that the demonstration “Friday for the future”, which mainly involved school and University students, are held in most countries of the world in 2018. The face of the protests is 17-year-old schoolgirl from Sweden Greta Thunberg. She started her activity of pickets, and in a short time has won millions of fans around the world for swift and decisive action in terms of climate change.