German chemists found what to replace lithium in batteries

The days of lithium-ion batteries are numbered – said the German chemists

Bold statement is owned by German scientists of the Munich University LMU (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, LMU), published in the journal “Frontiers in Chemistry” article titled “Finding the right mix: the interplay of structure and ionic conductivity of sodium in the system Na5AlS4 – Na4SiS4”.

Literally, the statement of the Germans posted on the website of the University of Munich, reads: “the Days of conventional lithium-ion batteries are numbered because solid-state batteries are a great alternative,” according to internetua.com.

Although lithium-ion batteries today are used everywhere, that may change soon, say scientists. Batteries with solid materials instead of liquid electrolyte they’ll not shift. The team from LMU have developed a number of new sodium ion conductors. Secret materials – a special selection of ingredients, correct mixture.

The use of solid electrolyte reduces the risk of fire, saves on the external temperature control system and provides fast charging and discharge. A new system based on sodium will replace lithium, according to the authors. Success is based on conductivity, which should be as high as possible.

Such materials as sodium, aluminum, silicon, and sulfur play an important role in the creation of solid electrolytes. All four of these substances are abundant and cheap. If you find the right proportions of mixing them, it can significantly increase the conductivity of the solid electrolyte. The researchers, led by Professor Bettina of Latch from the Institute of research in the field of solid state chemistry at the max Planck in Stuttgart (Max-Planck-Institut für Festkörperforschung) and in chemistry from LMU in the above-mentioned publication has described three new compounds and determined their electrical properties. They found that the mixing of the two elements aluminum and silicon with sodium and sulphur in the correct ratio creates an entirely new structure (Na5AlS4SiS4), which has advantages in the transport of ions compared to compounds in which aluminum and silicon are mixed with sodium and sulfur separately (Na5AlS4 and Na4SiS4).

The new chemical compound of sodium ions can easily move through the electrolyte. Theoretical calculations using the so-called Bond Valence Energy Landscapes (BVEL) confirm this assumption. The researchers were able to optimize the number of charge carriers in the form of movable ions of sodium and created a material with the best conductivity of all the compounds: Na8,5(AlS4)0,5(SiS4)of 1.5.

“Our results show that the interaction of the charge carrier concentration and low symmetry of sodium ions can increase the conductivity by several orders of magnitude,” – say the authors.

Scientists have presented theoretical developments of new chemical compounds that should allow to replace lithium in batteries.