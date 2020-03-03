German Cup: Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen, live stream, preview, prediction

Eintracht v Werder Bremen: prediction for the German Cup match (March 4, 2020)

“Werder Bremen” in four matches in a row does not lose to “Eintracht”, but whether this series will be interrupted on March 4, you will learn from our forecast. Who will be stronger?

“Eintracht” at the start of the second round of the championship gained excellent shape, having managed to move away from the relegation zone. While Adi Hutter’s team is in 12th place in the table with 28 points, having an advantage of seven points over the “Fortuna” going in the transitional matches zone. Last week, Eintracht scored a 2-2 draw with Salzburg in the Europa League, but due to a victory in a home game, he went to the next round.

Werder Bremen is one of the main disappointments of the current season in the Bundesliga – Florian Kochfeldt’s team loses match after match, leaving themselves with less chance of salvation. Another failure for the “musicians” ended the last match with the Borussia Dortmund – the “bumblebees” won 2-0 in Bremen, pushing the “Werder Bremen” by four points from the zone of transitional matches.

Statistics

In no of the last four matches have Eintracht beat Werder Bremen – two losses and two draws

In only one of the last four matches did Eintracht win

In only one of the last four matches have Eintracht conceded fewer than two goals

Forecast

Eintracht is undoubtedly the favorite of the fight – the “eagles” in their field have recently had excellent statistics and have been quite successful in attacking. Nevertheless, in the last fights, the Hutter team again began to make a lot of mistakes in defense – even the Werder Bremen, which is in crisis, is able to use these mistakes to the maximum.

In our opinion, guests have a chance of success. Forecast – Asian handicap (+1) on Werder Bremen . In BC Fonbet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.75