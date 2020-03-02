German Cup: Saarbrücken vs Fortune, live stream, preview, prediction

Saarbrücken vs Fortune: prediction for the German Cup match (March 3, 2020)

Fortune does not lose in two games in a row, but whether Saarbrücken will be able to interrupt this series on March 3, we have prepared our forecast. Is a sensation possible?

Saarbrücken

“Saarbrücken” is certainly the main sensation of the current German Cup – the team of Dirk Lottner broke into the quarterfinals of the tournament. The club represents the Southwest Regional League, in which it feels very confident, leading the table after 22 rounds. In the last round, “Saarbrücken”, contrary to all forecasts, defeated “Karlsruhe”, before knocking out “Cologne” and “Regensburg”.

Fortune Df

“Fortune” also quite unexpectedly made it to the quarterfinals – the team of Uwe Resler is not impressive in the Bundesliga, but in the Cup is quite successful, as evidenced by her appearance in the quarterfinals. Fortuna is fighting for survival in the championship and is still in 16th place, behind the Mainz by four points – the situation is not easy, but it is quite possible to find a way out of it, especially since the club has seriously added to the game recently and results.

Statistics

Only in two of the last five matches did Saarbrücken win

Only in one of the last six matches has Fortuna lost

In each of the last two matches, Fortuna scored at least two goals

Forecast

“Fortune” with the advent of Uwe Resler seriously added – in an attack the club from Dusseldorf began to play much more aggressively, which paid off. Despite all its problems, Fortune is undoubtedly the favorite of this fight – experience and class are on its side, so Saarbrücken has at least a minimum chance of success.

