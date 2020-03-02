German Cup: Schalke v Bayern Munich, Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Schalke v Bavaria: prediction and betting on the German Cup match (March 3, 2020)

“Schalke” in his field can not score at the goal of “Bavaria” for four matches, but whether this series will be interrupted on March 3 – we prepared our forecast. How will the teams play?

Schalke

“Schalke” in the second round of the championship makes a mistake after mistake, which already threatens the team of David Wagner with a relegation from the Eurocup zone. So far, the Pitmen are in sixth place, but Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, with whom they will play in the next round, and Freiburg are in close proximity, also betting on the Europa League.

Schalke can now only dream of the Champions League – Borussia from Mönchengladbach already has 10 points more, which will be very difficult to play, if at all possible. In the last round , Schalke, contrary to all forecasts, was defeated away by a score of 0: 3 by Cologne – thus the Pitmen’s series without victories reached six matches.

Will not play : Stabmuli, Kaliguri, Sana’a, Kabak.

Bayern Munich

Bayern regained their excellent shape, followed by the podium in the Bundesliga – following the results of 24 rounds, the Hans-Dieter Flick team is the sole leader of the championship. However, Leipzig doesn’t want to be left behind – in the table of the main contenders for the championship, he shares three points and the bulls are clearly not set to stop the intrigue.

The last round for Bavaria turned out to be very successful, but at the same time strange – she sent six goals to the Hoffenheim goal by the 62nd minute, but this ended in football literally. Due to the inappropriate behavior of the fans, the teams stood the rest of the time on the field. Thus, Bayern won the 10th victory in a row in the championship.

Injured : Lewandowski, Coman, Perisic, Süle.

Statistics

In one of the last eight home games, Schalke could not score

In each of the last five away matches, Bayern scored at least two goals against Schalke

In only one of the last three matches of the championship, Bayern have not missed

Forecast

Schalke unexpectedly failed in the crisis and already almost said goodbye to the dream of the Champions League, but the Pitmen’s game cannot be called hopeless. Bayern are certainly the favorite of the match, but Schalke is quite capable of giving her a fight on their field – in the current Cup draw the German champion missed in each of the three previous matches, the Pitmen can completely extend this series.

We believe that there will be goals in the match. Forecast – both will score . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.63

Our second bet will be the victory of Bayern . Such a bet can be placed for 1.30