German politicians want to increase pressure on Russia

German MP from the Christian democratic Union (CDU) Norbert röttgen, who seeks to lead the party in April, against the backdrop of the Syrian crisis, called for more pressure on Russia.

About this reports Deutsche Welle.

“The EU should exert political and economic pressure on Russia,” said Röttgen, Chairman of the Committee of the German Bundestag on foreign policy.

“Russia in the politically – crucial player to take control of the cause of migration flows,” said Röttgen.

According to him, Russia in Syria, sighting shelling civilians.

“Friendly calls to the President of Russia Vladimir Putin is absolutely meaningless. Russia must stop aggressive war. If Moscow does not make concessions, then we should introduce new sanctions against Russia”, – said the politician.

At the same time Rettgen urged to continue to cooperate with Turkey. “Germany must urgently provide financial assistance to help refugees in Turkey. This requires cooperation with Turkey, because otherwise these people will run to us, they have no other way out,” he said.

A similar statement was made co-Chairman of party “the Union 90/Green” Katrin Goering-Eckardt. “The refugees still need help from the EU. The EU should increase pressure on participants of the war in Syria, and it implies the introduction of individual sanctions against Russia,” she said.

In connection with the escalation of the conflict in the Syrian province of Idlib Goering-Eckardt also urged the German government to increase the admission of refugees. “In Germany many communes having the opportunity and desire to take more refugees. We need to exploit that,” she added.