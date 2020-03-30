Germany has no plans to soften the quarantine

Germany is not planning for a speedy end or weakening of existing restrictions to fight the coronavirus.

This was stated by the official representative of the government of Steffen Seibert, reports DW.

“We need all the measures, no doubt. The speed of propagation of the virus is still too high to be able to ease restrictions,” said Seibert.

He added that Chancellor Angela Merkel “convinced that count, which subsequently does not materialize, it would be irresponsible…”.

Seibert noted that Merkel will be the first one to announce the easing measures “on the basis of facts.” “She’d be happy to do it because she knows that these constraints require a lot to many people,” he added.

Merkel also plans to assess the effectiveness of measures Wednesday during a phone conference with the Prime Ministers of Federal lands.

“We will be able to see how effective measures towards the end of this week or early next week. All decisions about how long must be respected the measures will be based on this,” he said.