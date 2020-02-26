Germany was another country where euthanasia was allowed

Wednesday, February 26, a judge of the Federal court of Germany decided that the prohibition to carry out euthanasia on a commercial basis contrary to the fundamental law of the country. We will remind, in 2002 the Netherlands became the first country to legalize euthanasia.

According to Deutsche Welle, the German court acknowledged that the right to die on their own belongs to personal human rights. Person has the right to commit suicide or resort to third party assistance to voluntary departure from life.

However, the judgment does not mean that legislators are forbidden to regulate the activities of organisations that promote euthanasia.

We will remind, in November 2015, the German Parliament voted for the adoption of a law that permits the presence of a number of conditions to help people who wish to voluntarily withdraw from life.

The Professor suffered from an incurable disease, but due to age could no longer be self-serve. At the time of his departure was “Ode to joy” from 9th Symphony by Beethoven.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter