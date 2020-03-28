Germany will not lift the quarantine until April 20

Saturday, March 28, the people of Germany to know that the government does not intend to soften the hard measures to combat the spread of coronavirus until at least April 20. In an interview with the newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said the Minister to the Federal Chancellor Helge Braun. According to him, if in the coming days statistics of cases COVID-19 will improve, that will be proof of the effectiveness of a rigid quarantine, to April 20, the Federal government will develop a strategy for the next phase.

Brown stressed that the elderly and people with chronic diseases in any case have to keep the rules of social distancing. To limit your contact with other people will need until then, until there is an effective vaccine against COVID-19.

The head of the office of the Chancellor of Germany also said that today the main task facing the society is to prevent overload of the health system in the country. Brown recalled how important the work of doctors in a pandemic and how they risk themselves every hour, continuing to perform their duties and save the lives of others.

He also again drew attention to the importance of mass testing in the fight against the coronavirus. And the authorities understand it. And therefore are in an active search for “testing devices with high throughput”. One of them, apparently, is the apparatus designed and developed by Bosch. “We need to carry out thousands of tests every day,”said brown.

As already reported “FACTS”, quarantine measures in Germany tightened from March 22. Germany became the first country in the world where during a pandemic coronavirus is forbidden to gather more than two people. An exception is made only for living a single household. At a public places people should be at least polutorametrovyh from each other. In Germany closed all the restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, hair salons and beauty salons. Allowed travel to and from work, or to assist other people. Outside you can also get deindividualized walks and santispark. Violators are waiting for fines up to 25 thousand euros.

