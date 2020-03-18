Germany will suspend the admission of refugees during a pandemic

Given the pandemic coronavirus, Germany stopped receiving refugees.

It is reported by Spiegel.

The interior Ministry of Germany announced that he had instructed the Federal office for migration and refugees to suspend the procedure for the resettlement of humanitarian refugees indefinitely in the framework of measures to combat the spread of coronavirus.

“German humanitarian emergency process stalled since Friday in connection with the various travel restrictions and operational restrictions from the important partners”, – said the representative of the Ministry.

The international organization for migration (IOM) and the UN Agency for refugees (UNHCR) has also officially suspended the program of reception of refugees on Tuesday.

Since 2012, Germany accepts refugees under the so-called “resettlement programmes”, including many Syrians from Turkey and Lebanon. These programs are designed to ensure that those seeking protection have received permanent residence in Germany.

At the same time the representative of the Ministry noted that despite the ban on the entry of foreigners, who yesterday introduced a coordinated EU countries, refugees are unable to get to Germany – the corresponding decision contains an exception to this rule.