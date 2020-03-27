Gims also confirms the album “the Return of The Kings” of the Sexion Assault !

Share on Facebook

Maitre Gims dropped a big info in a live with Dadju. It has confirmed the upcoming release of an album of Sexion Assault.

This new has made the buzz on the web. During a live with Dadju, Maitre Gims stated the fact that with the Sexion Assault he was in the starting blocks. MCE TV explain to you.

To this day, the world has been hit hard by the epidemic of the coronavirus. For many citizens, the containment is key.

And for the care of many of the stars are the small plates to change the ideas of their subscribers. Each day, Ary Abittan organized aperitifs live on his social networks.

SCH has also promised to released a album ” dirty “ once the health crisis has passed. For him, containment, thus rhymes with creativity.

Karim Benzema also lives with other personalities and his followers. And Slimane and Vitaa organizes weekly concerts on the Canvas to the delight of their fans.

Short on Instagram, you have what you hold ! A few hours ago, Maitre Gims et Dadju have also enjoyed their followers.

The reason for this ? The two stars have organized a live on their social networks.

And in the course of their discussion, Maître Gims also released some info on the Sexion Assault. You will see, it is worth the detour !

Gims confirms the album “the Return of The Kings” of the Sexion Assault !

On the Canvas, the two stars had teasé this appointment both waited for 21 hours. Then, of course, many of their followers have responded to this.

Obviously, all is for the best for both artists. And during the live Maitre Gims spoke without a filter of their musical projects.

“This is how ‘return of Kings’ here ? “, has dropped Dadju-facing camera. And chimed in : ” Since ‘free Sexion’ this is what, it said what ?! “

“Nah, frankly, it bore fruit, it to be liberated “, then insured Maitre Gims. And to conclude it : ” It is going to be free in any case, there we are in the nego’: who, where the album will come out, with whom it will be distributed… you know the stuff a bit technical “.

Good news for fans of the 1st hour ! Matter to follow therefore.