Girabola: Bravos de Makis vs Petro de Luanda Live Stream

Bravos de Makis vs Petro de Luanda: forecast for the match of the championship of Angola (March 21, 2020)

“Petru de Luanda” did not win in the last two matches, but whether the unsuccessful series of guests will be interrupted on March 21 in a duel with “Bravos de Makis” – you will find the answer in our forecast. How will the teams play?

Bravos de Makis

Bravush de Makis quite solidly holds the season – after 22 rounds the club is in third place in the table. It will be very difficult to compete for the championship – “Primera de Agosto” and “Petru de Luanda” have 11 points more, so the bet on the chase is hardly done. In the last round, “Bravush de Makis”, contrary to all forecasts, lost to “Primera de Agoste” 1: 3, interrupting a series of eight consecutive victories.

“Petro de Luanda”

“Petru de Luanda” has traditionally set itself the highest goals – the team of Jose Dinis leads a desperate struggle for the league title. While the club leads the table, but breaks away from the second “Primera de Agosto” only due to additional indicators, not having the right to make a mistake.

In the last round, “Petru de Luanda” painted a draw 2: 2 with “Inter”, failing to win the second match in a row.

Statistics

In the first round, “Petru de Luanda” beat “Bravush de Makis” with a score of 3: 0

In only one of the last six matches, “Petru de Luanda” lost “Bravush de Makis”, scored four victories

In only one of the 11 away matches of the current season, “Petru de Luanda” lost

Forecast

“Petru de Luanda” is fighting for the league title and in the last two matches the club lost points, most likely today the guests will try to catch up. “Bravush de Makis” is certainly not “whipping boys”, but the hosts no longer have much motivation, and in general they very rarely take points from an opponent.

We believe that guests are more likely to win. Forecast – Asian handicap (0) on the “Petru de Luanda” . In 1x bet, such an outcome is offered with a coefficient of 1.70