Girabola: Kaala Vs Sporting de Cabinda Live Stream

Kaala Vs Sporting de Cabinda. Forecast for the match of the championship of Angola (March 22, 2020)

On March 22, “Kaala” will host at the Sporting de Cabinda stadium as part of the Girabola Championship, read our forecast version. The home team has never won a full-time meeting this season. Will they be able to show a master class and defeat an opponent?

“Kaala”

“Kaala” began the season with three victories in a row, but then something went wrong and the team began to lose a lot, and for nine games could not win. Because of this, the club in the league is in tenth place with 27 points scored, it remains to score only three points to rise higher. The last five games the team players had a pretty good time. They were able to win three times and be defeated twice. Distinguished “white-violet” in matches against “Primera de Agosto” (1: 0), “Recreative Libola” (1: 0) and “Academics” (2: 1).

Sporting de Cabinda

“Sporting de Cabinda” showed terrible results last season and this could lead to a relegation from the league, but he managed to get together and scored 30 points and took 13th place in the standings. Now, judging by the results of the club, we can say that last season did not teach anything. He lost a lot, and loses, and this led him to 11th place with 21 points scored.

The past five meetings for the “white-green” were not the best way. They were able to win only once, play a draw once and be defeated three times. The club’s players distinguished themselves in the match against Progresso (2: 1).

Statistics

“Kaala” won three of five past matches.

“Sporting de Cabinda” won the last meeting in person.

Sporting de Cabinda has lost three of its five previous games.

Forecast

In the upcoming match, it is difficult to say who is the favorite. Both teams are not in their best form right now. But, we can distinguish the home team, who are trying in every match and are ready for anything for the sake of victory. Guests also lose too much in the season, and does not show the proper game in attack.

Our forecast is a double chance of “Kaala” + the total is less than (2.5) in the BC 1x Bet for 1.80.